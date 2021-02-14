PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet crews worked overnight to restore some transit services in the Portland metro area following a winter storm that made road conditions dangerous on Saturday.
Winter weather began sweeping across the region Friday night and into Saturday morning. A mix of rain, freezing rain and snow will fall across the metro area Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service Portland, as of 5:30 a.m. their office had recorded more than 10 inches of snowfall since early Friday morning.
Official snow total thus far at NWS Portland: 10.1 inches (and still counting!) ❄❄❄#PQROps #orwx #pdxtst— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 14, 2021
TriMet announced all bus and MAX services were suspended Saturday morning due to the winter conditions. By the afternoon, some bus services had been restored.
As of Sunday morning, MAX Green, Orange, Red and Yellow lines remain disrupted. TriMet says crews will be clearing the overhead power wire of ice in these sections and remove snow and ice that is packed in or next to the rails in some areas.
MAX trains will be serving the Blue Line stations between Hatfield Government Center and Goose Hollow and between Rose Quarter to Cleveland Avenue. Shuttle buses are serving the stations between Goose Hollow and Rose Quarter.
Crews continue to clear snow and ice that is packed on MAX tracks in downtown Portland. TriMet says they hope to restore service in the downtown area later Sunday morning.
(1/2) Due to dangerous conditions, bus, MAX and LIFT service is limited. Check https://t.co/4lg5hMH5mX for the latest updates. TriMet Customer Service is operating with limited capacity through Twitter and text. Portland Streetcar service has been suspended.— TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) February 14, 2021
Buses are running on 14 of the 47 bus lines that regularly run on Sundays, according to TriMet. Buses are chained up and can not go faster than 25 mph.
Riders are advised to check trimet.org/alerts.
LIFT paratransit is running at reduced levels. TriMet says customers will be alerted if their ride is canceled.
Portland Streetcar has suspended service for Sunday.
