PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler issued an emergency order for the city of Portland on Thursday night due to wildfires burning around the region.
The order is related to “the extreme conditions threatening lives and property, including wildfire threats to the city of Portland and the greater Portland metropolitan area,” according to a statement from Wheeler’s office.
While there are no evacuation orders in Portland related to wildfires, the order addresses exceedingly dry conditions, low humidity and high winds, along with smoke from nearby fires, as causing risks and unhealthy conditions for the metro area.
FIRST PHOTO: downtown Portland at approx. 2:15p SECOND PHOTO: same vantage point, just an hour later at 3:15p.You can hardly see the tops of buildings now. Just incredible smoke in the area now. #OrWx #PortlandWildfires pic.twitter.com/FlZaYKrxBh— Anne Campolongo KPTV (@annecweather) September 10, 2020
The order mandates that all outdoor parks and natural areas owned by the city of Portland be closed to the general public.
The order also states that those experiencing homelessness shall be directed as quickly as possible to “safer areas within the city to reduce the risk of fire and promote the safety of houseless individuals and their property.”
Additionally, the city will activate evacuation sites for fire victims or those displaced by the wildfires.
Breaking — State of Emergency issued for City of Portland due to wildfires. Just announced by Mayor @tedwheeler. #Portland #PdxAlerts #BreakingNews #StateOfEmergency #Oregon #OregonWildfires #OregonWildfires2020 @fox12oregon #breaking #news @multco @MultCoSO @PortlandPolice pic.twitter.com/QX2j84SpOZ— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 11, 2020
Of course, this emergency order exempts the homeless and the rioters...er, "protesters" from starting fires. Because in spineless Ted's world, that's OK. But if you're a "regular" person, you can't go into a park, because it's closed.
Maybe this can convince the mayor why the homeless camps are so dangerous. Seems like daily I go by a new one, that had a fire and it got out of control and all that is left, is a burnt area where the camp use to be.
