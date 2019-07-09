NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - The current Mayor of Newport has been identified by Oregon State Police as the pilot of a plane that crashed Monday evening.
The crash occurred at around 5:10 p.m. near South Beach State Park.
OSP said an investigation determined Dean Sawyer, 66, departed from the Newport Municipal Airport in a four-seater Cessna 172 Skyhawk II and flew around the Depoe Bay area.
Two passengers were in the plane with Sawyer and were identified as Deborah Reasoner, 61, and a 7-year-old juvenile, both from Molalla. OSP said the relationship between Reasoner and the juvenile is unknown.
As he was flying near Newport, OSP said Sawyer noticed there was a mechanical problem and attempted to return to the airport.
According to OSP, the plane did not have enough altitude to fly to the airport, so Sawyer planned for an emergency landing and was able to land on the beach north of the Jetty.
All three passengers were taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. Sawyer and the juvenile received minor injuries and have been released.
OSP said Reasoner sustained serious injuries and was lifeflighted to a Portland hospital.
According to OSP, Sawyer has had a pilot's license for 40 years and has been flying the plane that crashed for over 30 years.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
