NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – Form The Gorge to the coast many city and county leaders are urging visitors to stay close to home this Fourth of July weekend because of COVID-19 concerns.
But the Mayor of Newport is asking tourists not to come for an entirely different reason.
The city of Newport is having a water crisis right now and only has access to about half of its water supply.
The mayor is worried about a lot of visitors coming to town over the weekend.
“What happened the last two weeks, our water flow has reduced from 2500 gallons per minute to 1400 gallons per minute and it just kind of came on quickly. It’s something that we didn’t plan on obviously, we didn’t see it coming,” said Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer.
Sawyer told FOX 12 Thursday he doesn’t know what the problem is.
But workers in Newport and even out of state have been working around the clock to try and fix the issue at the water treatment plant that’s only 10 years old.
He’s urging visitors not to come this weekend if they don’t have to because of the water shortage.
He says at this point homeowners should be able to shower and cook although they’ve been asked to not water lawns, wash cars or fill pools.
“We’ve also reached out to our restaurants and hotels to ask them to reduce the water as much as possible,” Sawyer said. “If you go to a restaurant, they’re not going to automatically give you a glass of water, we’ve asked them, you know, if someone asks for water, they can have it, if not, try and limit that as well.”
Mayor Sawyer says fish plants in Newberg use about half of the water that comes from the plant.
They’ve been asked to stop operations.
He says that’s a punch in the gut for families working there after already being forced to close because of the pandemic.
Rogue Brewery has also been asked to stop using water.
Finally, the mayor says be careful with fireworks this weekend because if there is one, water is needed to put it out.
He’s hoping this issue is fixed by early next week.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
