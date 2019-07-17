PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is taking the climate change fight to the nation’s capital.
Mayor Wheeler is one of five mayors selected from across the country to contribute in a hearing organized by the Senate Democrats' special committee on the climate crisis.
He joined mayors from Honolulu, Saint Paul, Pittsburgh and Atlanta to talk about strategies their cities have taken to become more resilient to the impacts of climate change and efforts to cut carbon pollution.
They're also discussing the role the federal government can play in cutting global warming.
“Our efforts to tackle climate change are more important now than they have ever been. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report says that we have about a decade to act to if we want to prevent irreversible damage as a result from climate change. We are out of time and we need to take big, bold steps at both the local level as we are all doing here and the national level,” Wheeler said.
He asked for federal support in three areas, an increase in transportation funding, removal of tolling restrictions on federally funded roads and more discussion on the so called "Green New Deal."
He said that would create good jobs, spur growth in clean and energy efficient manufacturing, invest in sustainable farming and better public transportation to reduce congestion.
Mayor Wheeler said that while the challenge of climate change is urgent now, Portland’s response is not new.
Portland is living proof that a thriving community and a commitment to sustainability are not mutually exclusive. @SenDemsClimate pic.twitter.com/AnHxISwFZe— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 17, 2019
The city was one of the first in the U.S to adopt a climate action plan in 1993.
all that travel money could be used to help, and CO2 by so many flights does not help. It could have easily been done by teleconference, cheap and no pollution.
