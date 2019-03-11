PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland's mayor took time to respond to reports that the police bureau were advised not to make arrests during a violent street brawl in downtown Portland.
There's been some recent confusion about the police bureau's ability to make an arrest during an open street brawl.
On Monday, Mayor Ted Wheeler said that confusion needs to be cleared up.
The mayor said the issue is the notion that Oregon law allows for people to be engaged in so-called "mutual combat."
He said both his staff and the police bureau got that idea from the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, which said the "mutual combat" provision made it difficult to prosecute cases involving street fighting.
Portland has served as a stage of sorts for a handful of violent confrontations over the past couple years with members of the group patriot prayer clashing with antifa and other groups.
Mayor Wheeler said while he's not comfortable suggesting whom police should arrest in these situations, he'd like to have seen more action taken by police to stop the violence.
“In reviewing the videotape and in listening to what other people who are experts in criminal law were saying, I believe we could have acted much faster to arrest people and cut it off,” Wheeler said.
The mayor said he and his staff will continue working with the police bureau and the district attorney's office to get some clarity on this issue, with the clear direction brawling on Portland streets will not be allowed.
