PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - City officials announced Wednesday that Brooksee will produce a new marathon in Portland.
City officials began looking for new organizers in 2018 after the Portland Marathon board of directors announced they had started the process of dissolving the organization.
Run With Paula Events was selected to organize the 2018 Portland Marathon.
Brooksee, an endurance event company specializing in marathons and cycling events, was selected after city officials reopened the application process in Nov. 2018.
According to Mayor Ted Wheeler's office, Brooksee hopes to attract 20,000 runners by 2023 and 35,000 runners by 2030. The Utah company also hopes to "showcase Portland as a premiere destination that captures both the city's natural beauty and unique culture."
"On behalf of my organization, I express our sincere gratitude to the City of Portland for entrusting us with the reins of this historic event. We look forward to working with elected officials, city staff, community organizations, and Portland's residents to create the most iconic and unique race in the world," says Brooksee CEO Jared Rohatinsky. "We pledge the entirety of our resources to the ultimate goal of serving Portland. We warmly invite the Portland community to unite with us in the creation of this event. We have an open-door policy and will gladly accept and implement suggestions from all stakeholders."
Mayor Wheeler tweeted Wednesday morning that Brooksee was selected "because of a revised proposal that reflected equity, inclusion and an emphasis on underserved communities."
"My vision for a marathon is one that is a world-class event worthy of a host city that's known for running but also for a marathon that highlights the entire community and increases opportunities for community participation and equal economic prosperity," says Mayor Wheeler. "I believe in Brooksee's vision for community and desire to highlight the best Portland has to offer, and I could not be more excited to award them the marathon."
Brooksee plans to create a Marathon Community Council. The company is already working with local partners like Travel Portland and local hotels, according to Mayor Wheeler's office.
Mayor Wheeler's office also said that Paula Harkin, who ran the 2018 Portland Marathon, will join the staff as the race's Local Liaison and Director of Community Outreach.
