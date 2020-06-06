Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

Portland Ted Wheeler addressing a crowd of protesters at Chapman Square on June 5, 2020. (KPTV Image)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler released a statement on Saturday instructing Portland Police Bureau Chief Jami Resch not to use "gas unless there is immediate threat to life safety, and there is no other viable alternative for dispersal.”

The directive comes after calls from protesters to the Portland police to ban the use of CS gas on crowds.

In the statement, the mayor said he strongly believes gas should not be used to disperse crowds of “non-violent protestors or for general crowd management purposes. It should only be used in response to violence that threatens life safety.”

The mayor went on to say he’s confident that the Portland Police Bureau officers, Multnomah County Sheriff deputies and Oregon State Police troopers will continue to acknowledge the protester’s voice and act in the way that reflects the professionalism that is expected and is a core value of our police force, as well as the law enforcement agencies supporting them.

They Mayor said he will continue to work on a series of actions to address the demands of the community.

