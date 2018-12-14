PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler held an end-of-the-year press conference Friday, to talk about the city’s biggest accomplishments in 2018 and his top priorities for the new year.
Some of the biggest issues facing Portland are affordable housing and homelessness, so it came as no surprise that most of the discussion centered around those issues.
The Directors of the Portland Housing Bureau and the Joint Office of Homeless Services also spoke at the press conference talking about their success in expanding affording housing and shelter services.
Among them:
-800 new units of affordable housing opened in 2018, and another 1,000 are slated to open in 2019
-Nearly 6,000 people moved out of shelters or off the streets and into permanent housing, including children, women, veterans and seniors – a new record number
-Nearly 8,000 people received prevention services to keep them from becoming homeless
-Community partners helped serve 35,000 people with some level of housing or support services
“The Westwind [one of the new affordable housing projects recently announced] in particular focuses on people who have significant mental health or addiction issues who need a little bit of extra support to be successful in their housing,” Mayor Wheeler said. “…When we talk about all these statistics, let’s not forget we’re talking about real people, each of whom has a backstory.”
There are other things the Mayor is proud of, too: a long-term city infrastructure plan called Build Portland, the new police oversight committee and non-sworn PS3 positions and the resolution against single-use plastics and straws.
He also mentioned the new 3-1-1 phone system that will roll out soon, giving people one phone number to connect with all of the city departments.
“Rather than giving them a sheet of paper with 50-80 phone numbers on it, the 311 system in the future will allow people one point of contact with city government,” he said.
Heading into 2019, Wheeler says housing and homeless will continue to remain top priorities, along with infrastructure and livability issues.
“Those will be sort of top of mind,” he said. “But I’ve also learned on this job that sometimes the issues find you.”
