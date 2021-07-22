Mayor Wheeler encourages community to come back downtown for weekend celebration

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This weekend kicks off several events welcoming the community back to Portland.
On Thursday a collection of leaders from various organizations spoke at a press conference to talk about those events and share optimism for the City of Roses.
"My hope is that we get back to the most important thing and the most valuable thing about our city, and that's the people," Trail Blazers DJ, David Jackson said.
The event is called "Welcome Back to the Heart of Portland."
As leaders spoke about the collaboration amongst organizations to reshape this city, they also shared their vision.
"It's not that we're one step closer to what the city used to be but really we're one step closer to imagining a future city that's inclusive and prosperous," Greater Portland Inc. President & CEO, Monique Claiborne said.
It's been a long road for the city that made national news throughout the pandemic for protests and violence.
Just last weekend a shooting in downtown killed one and injured six others.
When asked about community safety, Mayor Ted Wheeler was adamant and encouraging for people to come back downtown.
"We're understanding that there's still work to do, but a lot of work has been done," Wheeler said. "And people are safe if they come to downtown Portland."
Portland police told FOX 12 that the bureau will be increasing patrols in the entertainment district this weekend, but this will depend on needs citywide.
The bureau says the goal is to have additional police presence downtown.
This weekend's events include SOLVE clean up, free live music, local art and food.
A new food cart pod will open as well in southwest Portland.
"This will provide some connective tissue between the north park blocks and the south park blocks that has been missing," Friends of Green Loop Executive Director, Keith Jones said. "And so these cart blocks which we now call them will help provide that connective tissue and also help bring back businesses and tourists to the downtown area."
For a full list of this weekend's events click here: https://hereforportland.com/welcomeback
(2) comments
Are you serious?? You had your people destroy everything I loved about my birthplace 62 plus years ago. For 1 the Elk was a friend of mine. As long as you are the make believe Mayor the downtown sector is off limits for me. I don't want to go to jail when I see 1 of your kids "peaceful protesting".
Defund the police takes a break this weekend while they beg for people to have lunch downtown next to drug addicts and vagrants. No thanks.
