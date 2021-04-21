PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler extended his state of emergency for another 24 hours following Tuesday's unlawful assembly.
On Tuesday, Wheeler had announced the state of emergency before the verdict in Derek Chauvin's trial was read. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.
The state of emergency places the National Guard, and Oregon State Police on standby.
On Tuesday night, a large group marched through the streets of downtown and smashed windows of businesses, including a Starbucks near Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Morrison Street.
Tuesday night's event follows a week of demonstrations, riots, and unlawful assemblies in Portland.
“Mayor” Wheeler is a state of emergency.
so stooopid.... so very stooopid..... A year ago, when the Great 100 Day War-On-Portland, Oregon.... while THAT riot warred he couldn't be bothered with such protection. NOW he "sees" a need. This mayor needs to go. Every time he "acts" another 5 businesses are quietly slipping out of town to a business friendly city elsewhere. When they leave a flaky, woke, communist run business moves in!!! Dumb Portland voters..... they selected this Mayor and his woke staff of sycophants !
