PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler has once again extended the state of emergency in Portland.
The state of emergency will now be in effect until 12 p.m. on Monday, April 26.
Wheeler first issued the state of emergency on Tuesday before the verdict in Derek Chauvin's trial was read. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.
Wheeler extended the emergency declaration Wednesday after an unlawful assembly was declared in downtown Portland. It expired Thursday at 12 p.m.
Wheeler did not announce another extension until Friday morning.
The mayor's office said the city anticipates peaceful demonstrations over the coming days. The city also anticipates criminal activity to occur during those demonstrations by those "seeking to take advantage of the circumstances created by the peaceful demonstrations," according to the mayor's office.
The state of emergency places the National Guard and Oregon State Police on standby.
Ted Wheeler maybe you should allow the Police to arrest people that break the law and put them in jail! You do the crime you do the time. I know crazy concept that has worked for a very long time.
Hey feckless Ted, if you actually enforced the law, you wouldn't have to worry about this...moron.
To little to late Ted. You should have done this last year when Portland was on fire. But no, you along with your pal Jo Ann "I hate the p0LiCe" Hardesty were to busy defunding and hamstringing the police, while at the same time the Multnomah County D.A. was doing his catch and release thing with the criminals. You made this bed, now you sleep in it.
