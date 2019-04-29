Mayor Wheeler gives annual State of the City address

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler gave his annual State of the City address Monday night, highlighting accomplishments as well as major areas for improvement.
A large portion of the speech focused on the city's homeless crisis.
Mayor Wheeler noted the issue is fueled by system failures – including a lack of federal funds and affordable housing.
But he says the city is making big strides, pointing to a partnership with Multnomah County and the Joint Office of Homeless Services as well as two affordable housing bonds passed in recent years – all putting the city on track to have 1,800 affordable housing units by the end of the year.
“The homeless situation that we are seeing on our city streets today, is the cumulative result of multiple system failures. It’s a complex issue, and it requires complex solutions,” Wheeler said. “We want everyone to have in this community, to ultimately have the chance to live in safe, stable housing, in neighborhoods that offer both opportunity, and a strong sense of community.”
“We’re not giving up, we’re here, we’re determined, we’re unified, and we’re ready” @tedwheeler on tackling Portland’s housing crisis. #stateofthecity @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/EbpcYOmknu— Emily Higgins (@HigginsKPTV) April 30, 2019
Wheeler also touched on other big issues, like police involvement and the city's commitment to renewable energy.
He ended his speech by saying that being mayor isn't easy, but said it is the most meaningful work of his life.
