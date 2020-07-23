PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Mayor Ted Wheeler made national headlines late Wednesday night after being tear gassed by federal officers. Wheeler joined protesters outside the federal courthouse, but throughout the nearly two months of protests in Portland, Mayor Wheeler has reprimanded those who cause damage in the city.
Ted Wheeler has seen his fair share of protests as mayor. Wheeler took office as Portland saw days of riots over the election of Donald Trump.
They mayor stated shortly after his inauguration that he wanted to keep protesters safe, but also wouldn’t allow them to shut down freeways and bridges. Wheeler also said his goal was to stop vandalism.
The mayor told reporters after the weekend of January 20th, 2017, that he felt officers had achieved their goals, and it was a successful weekend. But, a couple months later, in March, Wheeler addressed video that showed officers rushing to arrest crowds of protesters even after they had moved off the streets.
“Some of those tactics to me looked questionable,” he said. “As police commissioner I have a right to ask those questions, and that’s part of my job.”
Then, following a May Day protest in May 2017, the mayor congratulated police again for arresting people who caused vandalism during a declared riot.
“There are consequences to their behavior. This is our chance to reach out to them while they are young and get them on the right path,” Wheeler said at the time.
Now, the city finds itself in the midst of massive protests again, which have been ongoing for about eight weeks now, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
During the weeks of protesting, Wheeler has asked for an end to violence and destruction by protesters.
But now, Wheeler says he blames much of the violence on federal law enforcement.
Wednesday night, after getting hit with tear gas, the mayor shared his thoughts with a New York Times reporter.
“I'm not gonna lie, it stings. It's hard to breathe. I can tell you with 100 percent honesty I saw nothing that provoked this response,” he said.
Mayor Wheeler is the Portland Police Commissioner and we have seen Portland Police use tear gas on crowds of protesters many times since May. On June 6, the mayor directed police to only use tear gas if they felt their lives were in danger.
Wednesday night, shortly after the mayor left downtown, Portland Police declared a riot and threatened to use tear gas on the same crowd that was hit by federal officers. Police did not make good on that threat and otherwise didn’t engage the crowd.
FOX 12 reached out to Mayor Wheeler’s office multiple times Thursday to speak with him about his experience with protesters, but were told he would not be available for an interview.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
