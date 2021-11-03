PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - During a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday night, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler acknowledged the surge in gun violence in the city and told a local group what he's doing about it.

People for Portland held the "Public Safety Solutions Town Hall." The group said the goal was to listen, learn and discuss possible solutions to stop the rising crime and violence that impacts every neighborhood in Portland.

The town hall discussion looked at the role that police play, the role of non-police street response teams, and the role citizen advocates can play in reforming public safety and criminal justice systems.

During the virtual town hall, Mayor Wheeler explained there are three issues his administration is focused on when it comes to policing. He calls it the three "R's" -reform, refocus and re-staff.

"When it comes to reform, a lot of them are focused on the issues that you mention around gun violence. For example, I directed Chief Lovell to put together the Enhanced Community Safety Team several months ago - that's 22 officers, sergeants and lieutenants who focus on after the fact investigative follow-ups, so that every gun violence situation in our community gets the attention it deserves," Wheeler said.

Wheeler also said he believes the new Focused Intervention Team will be in the field by this month as promised. They've posted for 12 officer positions, and already have 36 applicants. They've also chosen three lieutenants who will manage the team.

Wheeler also wants help from the City Council with the budget, which they are discussing this week. He wants body-worn cameras to be funded and he wants the money to hire more officers. Wheeler says the city needs at least 300 more officers over the next three years, and a way to do that, he's asking for a "Retire to Rehire" program to bring back already trained and knowledgeable officers and to look into who can be hired right away.

For more information about People for Portland, visit peopleforportland.org.