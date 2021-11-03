Mayor Wheeler lays out proposal to restaff Portland Police, invest in public safety

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his proposal to invest in public safety during a press conference Wednesday.
This comes months after talks about how to address a gun violence epidemic in Portland.
He says there's been more than 1000 shootings in the city, and 72 people lost their lives to gun violence this year in Portland.
"This is the deadliest era in modern times for the City of Portland," Wheeler said.
Wheeler says the city is navigating a $62 million surplus within the fall budget process.
He wants to take some of these funds and redirect them to restaffing the Portland Police Bureau and invest in public safety.
In that press conference, the mayor acknowledged that many Portlanders don't feel safe now.
"I hear your fear and your frustration," Wheeler said. "The tremendous loss our city has seen is not lost on me as your mayor."
In the mayor's new proposal, he says he's looking to add 40 Public Safety Support Specialists.
Wheeler says these are law enforcement agents who provide an unarmed response to lower-priority calls which can free up police officers to higher-priority calls.
"Often times an armed police officer is not the best responder for a non-emergency call, mental health calls and others," Wheeler said. "We need to invest in alternative policing solutions."
As part of his proposal, Wheeler says he'd also like the city to hire a consultant to draft a plan that identifies gaps and duplications within county and city-funded programs.
The mayor's also proposing to change training with the Portland Police Bureau, by hiring a dean of police education and training.
That role he says would develop a research-based curriculum, training protocols and procedures that align with current best practices.
Wheeler's proposing more than $2 million to equip the Portland Police Bureau with body cameras.
The mayor's also looking to restaff the bureau.
"We're looking for a new wave of officers who believe in community-engaged policing and who will mirror the values of our city - anti-racism, transparency and equity," Wheeler said.
As the Portland Police Bureau's staffing is at all-time lows, starting in the next fiscal year Wheeler's proposing to add 300 staff to the bureau for the following three years.
He says 200 would be armed officers and 100 would be unarmed Community Safety Specialists.
Wheeler's also asking Portland City Council to promote retention by offering longevity bonuses for current officers based on length of employment.
He also wants to bargain with the Portland Police Association (PPA) in offering signing bonuses of up to $25,000 to the first 50 recruits.
The mayor says to expect more details on the signing bonus proposal next week.
"Without these investments the outlook for violence in our city is grim," Wheeler said.
He's also proposing to fund a retire-rehire program where officers who recently or are soon-to-be retired can come back to work for two years to fill a critical need in the bureau right now.