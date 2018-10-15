PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After more than a year of violent and bloody protests and clashes in Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler is promising a crackdown on the street brawls with a proposed ordinance to limit and restrict some protests.
Wheeler held a press conference Monday afternoon to announce a time, place and manner ordinance that could allow the city to regulate when and where protests are held and how long they last. The ordinance would give him authority as police commissioner to enact the restrictions.
“I will not allow continued planned street violence between rival factions to take place in Portland,” Wheeler said. “And I’ll ask those in positions of influence, elected officials, law enforcement and people of conscience to join me.”
The city has endured several rounds of violence between two political groups known to face off downtown. Often, members of right-wing Patriot Prayer and left-wing Antifa come looking for a fight.
The proposed ordinance comes after the most recent protest was held over the weekend.
The group Patriot Prayer marched through the streets and came head-to-head with a group of Antifa counter-protesters Saturday night. Police said no arrests were made following the demonstrations and officers attempted to communicate with both groups to facilitate a safe environment for everyone involved.
In the proposal, Wheeler said the city would first have to prove that two or more groups with a history of violence are planning simultaneous protests or rallies, and that the general safety of the public is in jeopardy.
As part of the pitch, the mayor’s office pointed to seven recent protests – citing examples where people were injured and hospitalized, and property was damaged. One particular case in August noted an instance where guns were temporarily seized from protesters who had, “positioned themselves on a rooftop parking structure in downtown Portland with a cache of firearms.”
According to Portland Police, the protesters involved were Patriot Prayer members, but their guns were ultimately returned to them because they had the proper permits.
Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson disputed the city’s phrasing of the incident, telling FOX 12 that members were not positioned on the roof to attack, but rather were parking and getting ready to attend the protest, when they were told by police they wouldn’t be able to bring their guns into the park.
Those who often commute downtown are well-aware of the growing number of violent protests.
Jenny Redman said she’s accidentally been caught up in several, and it’s frustrating.
“I ride the MAX and I can’t get home – I had to pay a couple times to get home when I ride it for free,” Redman said.
Redman said she’s glad the city is doing something, but she’s skeptical.
“I would hope that it would work but I’m not sure, because there were a lot of cops down here already telling them to stop,” Redman said.
But Mayor Wheeler said the ordinance would come with some teeth: violators could be arrested and charged with misdemeanors.
The ACLU of Oregon is also weighing in on the proposed ordinance.
Legal Director Matt dos Santos sent FOX 12 the following statement:
“The proposed ordinance raises many constitutional concerns. The mayor’s proposal grants broad authority to the mayor’s office to regulate constitutionally-protected speech and assembly with no meaningful oversight for abuse. Perhaps worse than the legal issues it raises, is that this ordinance is being sprung on the public with little notice as an emergency measure that will take effect immediately. This action by the mayor demonstrates a lack of trust in the public and is an end-run around our usual democratic processes. We suspect that this rushed proposal will be met with public outcry and demonstrations. And, inevitably, this ordinance will get challenged in court. To be clear, we already have laws against street fighting and violence.”
The proposal would have to be approved by city council before it could be enacted. The mayor’s office said Wheeler hopes to introduce the ordinance this week.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
