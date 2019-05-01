PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler has released his proposed budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
It includes plans to add new programs aimed at solving the city’s homeless crisis, improving emergency response and tackling concerns about policing policies. But, it also reveals Portland Parks and Recreation’s budgetary woes.
The grand total for the city’s proposed budget is 5.1 billion dollars. However, the mayor’s proposed plan only outlines how the city could spend the general fund, which is less than 15% of the fiscal year total.
During a private meeting held at City Hall on Wednesday, Mayor Wheeler told members of the media, the budget proposal reflects his administration’s desire to address homelessness in Portland.
One investment included in the budget is a $250,000 payment for the Harbor of Hope Navigation Center, which according to Mayor Wheeler, will be matched by Multnomah county.
When developers first proposed opening the temporary, 100-bed facility they said it would not cost the taxpayers money. But, after site-cleaning costs surpassed what was budgeted for the project, developers turned to city leaders for additional funding.
Mayor Wheeler is also proposing a pilot hygiene street response program, at a cost of more than $870,000. He said it would bring 3 mobile bathrooms and 3 mobile showers to the Rose City.
According to Wheeler, the program would be coupled with a job training program for homeless people to man the mobile stations, getting them back into the workforce.
As for addressing emergency response protocols, Wheeler’s administration is hoping to create a new $182,000 nurse triage program.
It would allow some 911 medical calls to go to nurses who can assess patients, instead of automatically sending emergency responders to the caller.
Mayor Wheeler is also proposing ear-marking half a million dollars to fund the Portland Street Response, a program that would have mental health professionals respond to mental health crisis reports, instead of armed officers.
Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the Bureau of Emergency Communications, has been instrumental in researching the development of this initiative, according to Wheeler.
In addition to adding emergency response resources, Mayor Wheeler also wants to revamp 311 services.
He said, right now, when Portlanders call 311, they’re often transferred to outdated numbers for agencies and never get the help they need.
He wants to update the multi-agency phone list and thinks this may reduce the number of non-emergency calls to which 911 operators respond.
There is still some uncertainty as to what the city will do to balance Portland Parks and Recreation’s 6.3-million-dollar budget gap from the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Mayor Wheeler is proposing allocating a portion of this year’s budget to pay it back and even suggests funding many summer programs temporarily.
He told FOX 12 he wants to implement a transition plan. But, it could phase out some popular recreation centers or community programs in the long run.
Mayor wheeler said, since taking office, Parks and Rec. has spent money building five new parks in East Portland.
However, according to him, “We build stuff, but we don't actually have the resources lined up to operate or maintain it.”
He proposed transitioning to a new business model within the next 12 to 18 months. However, Mayor Wheeler acknowledges, if agency leaders cannot come up with alternate business models to save programs and centers, some may close.
City leaders plan to hold a public budget hearing at the World Forestry Center on Thursday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m.
To read through the entire proposed budget go to www.portlandoregon.gov/cbo/article/730400.
Here is an abbreviated budget proposal www.portlandoregon.gov/cbo/article/730401.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
