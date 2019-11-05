PORTLAND, OR (KPTV/AP) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced on Tuesday he is taking past contributions from Portland hotelier and European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland and donating them.
Wheeler’s campaign says the $16,000 in past donations will go to a variety of local charities, including CAUSA, Portland Audubon, Basic Rights Oregon, and Portland United Against Hate.
Funds will also go to a national coalition supporting the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Wheeler is running for re-election in May. At least one of his opponents, Sarah Iannarone, has called for Wheeler to return Sondland's donations.
Wheeler's re-election campaign manager Jennifer Arguinzoni says Wheeler wanted to give Sondland an "opportunity to explain his involvement in the Ukrainian scandal," before making a decision.
Sondland revised his previous testimony to Congress, acknowledging he knew about and communicated to a top Ukrainian official that U.S. aid to the East European ally was being withheld until Ukraine's president agreed to release a statement about fighting corruption as Trump wanted. Congress released the new testimony Tuesday.
