PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Mayor Ted Wheeler has announced that he will introduce a new ordinance next week that will lay out specific guidelines for demonstrations, including time and place restrictions.
The goal of the Protest Safety Ordinance is to address violence that has occurred at numerous protests in Portland over the past year, according to Mayor Wheeler's office.
The ordinance outlines a number of protests from April 2017 to the most recent one on Oct. 13. During those demonstrations, protesters from different political groups became violent and the events got out of hand.
According to Mayor Wheeler's office, the ordinance will protect both the freedom of expression for demonstrators and the safety of the community, while regulating when and where protests are held and how long they last. It will also restrict movement of crowds.
The ordinance will be introduced during a City Council meeting on Nov. 8 at 2:15 p.m. There will be opportunity for public testimony.
If passed, Portland would join cities like Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Long Beach, Cincinnati and Raleigh, in offering time, place, and manner regulations for demonstrations.
The ordinance would end on Dec. 31, 2019 unless City Council votes to renew it.
To read the full ordinance, visit www.portlandoregon.gov/wheeler/article/701952.
