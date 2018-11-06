PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In response to the election, the mayor’s office is warning about possible protests downtown Tuesday night.
They say demonstrations could be starting at City Hall around 6 p.m.
But there’s no word from the mayor or Portland Police Bureau on who is planning to protest.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted Tuesday morning: “Portland, we want everyone to have a safe and fun election night. We want everyone to be able to safely exercise their 1st amendment rights. But know the laws: You cannot block streets, freeways or public transportation. And most importantly - violence will not be tolerated."
He went on to tweet: “We know of at least six groups coming to Downtown Portland.” He says Portland Police reached out to them and they haven’t responded, and that none of the groups applied for a permit.
Here’s what you need to know about the demonstrations tonight. We know of at least 6 groups coming to downtown Portland. @PortlandPolice - reached out to them to have a conversation. They have not yet responded. None of the groups have applied for a permit.— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) November 6, 2018
“No, I don’t think there’s a reason to be alarmed,” Wheeler said, adding the city and police don’t expect any violence but that they’re telling the public about these demonstrations as a precaution for two reasons.
One, they’re trying to communicate more ahead of time.
And two, given Portland’s history, they’re warning everyone that violence won’t be tolerated.
“In the past we’ve been accused, police have been accused, of not maybe pushing out as much information as they could in advance so out of an abundance of caution we’re just letting people know what the ground rules are,” Wheeler said.
On Twitter Tuesday, Wheeler also posted about violent protests from the past, including demonstrations from April, June and August of last year as well as June of this year.
“We’re just being very clear with people we want them to be able to express their First Amendment rights but there are also community expectations,” he said.
The mayor’s office isn’t saying which groups are planning to protest because they say they don’t want to put a spotlight on any particular group.
And city leaders say because these groups haven’t applied for a permit, they don’t have the details on their plans.
Later Tuesday afternoon Wheeler tweeted in part: “We fully expect the demonstrations tonight to be safe, peaceful, and engaging…. This is just a reminder—based on our previous demonstrations—to abide by the laws.”
Portland police officers will be at City Hall on Tuesday night.
All they’ve told us is that they’re aware of planned events, but don’t expect those events to interrupt commuters or businesses.
