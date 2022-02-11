PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV)-- As political leaders in the metro area look for solutions to help the unhoused get off the streets, a proposal obtained my FOX 12 outlines a plan to put 3,000 people into large shelters, staffed by unarmed National Guard officials and Portland State University social work graduate students.
The proposal was drafted by Sam Adams, aide to Mayor Ted Wheeler and a former mayor himself and sent out on Jan. 31. In it he writes that this three-year plan can be achieved under a coordinated effort called "G4."
This would a be a coalition between the Governor, the Metro Council President, the Multnomah County Chair, and the Portland Mayor. Marisa Espinoza is a Policy and Systems Advocate for Northwest Pilot Project, an unhoused advocacy group. She said this proposal came out of left field and inhumane.
“Forcibly removing people from their location and making them live together in isolated environments under guarded patrol is a horrible legacy that we reckon with today," Espinoza said. "Most recently would be the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II."
Adams argues that moving the unhoused into large shelters would allow the city to ban unsanctioned camping over time. He also wrote that this would give the city a chance to clean up the streets and parks.
Espinoza, on the other hand, said the focus should not be on creating shelters. Instead, the spotlight should be on affordable housing and outreach programs.
“I think that’s where this proposal is coming from is wanting to have a one size fits all solution, wanting to have the quickest solution, and wanting to have something that prioritizes the needs of the folks that are housed above the needs of those who are experiencing homelessness and are trying to survive," Espinoza said.
FOX 12 reached out to Governor Kate Brown's office and her Communication Director Charles Boyle sent this statement:
"The Governor is not considering the City’s draft proposal—there are a number of unanswered legal, logistical, and financial questions. She is advocating for her $400 million housing package in the February session and is focused on the evidenced-based solutions to address housing and homelessness issues we know work: homelessness prevention, shelter site acquisition (such as Project Turnkey), outreach and housing placement, and crisis stabilization services. These are strategies that work, and that are being implemented on the ground in our communities right now. Addressing affordable housing and homelessness in our communities will take sustained collaboration between local, state, and federal partners working together on these proven strategies."
FOX 12 also reached out Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan, who oversees the city's housing bureau. His communications specialist Margaux Weeke referred us to an email to he sent to the mayor's office in October about a similar proposal for high population shelters. In it he denounced the idea. She also sent this statement:
“Commissioner Ryan remains opposed to the concept of mass encampments with inadequate services. Commissioner Ryan supports a trauma-informed approach toward houselessness in Portland.”
To be clear, this is only a proposal. The city, county, or state have not acted on implementing anything outlined by Adams.