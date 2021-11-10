PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Discussions are continuing around the future of the Portland Police Bureau. The new Portland Association president is weighing in on the mayor's proposal to re-fund and re-staff the bureau.

Portland Police Association President Aaron Schmautz spoke about City Council's decision to strip the Bureau of funding and the mayor now coming back saying he wants to restaff Portland police.

Schmautz says it's sent a mix message to officers who ultimately just want to feel supported at their jobs.

“I think what's difficult is again we have what I think was kind of a political decision to take money, and this happened all over the country and we've seen all over the country immediately significant backlash as a result of that and cities becoming much less safer,” said Schmautz.

Included in Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new proposal was adding 200 armed officers within the next three years, starting the next fiscal year and adding 100 community safety specialists.

Schmautz says this is not enough to get staffing levels at the bureau back up where they need to be. He says the FBI has standards for where city's should be and that's at about 2,400 officers. Schmautz says Portland Police would need 800 more officers to get there but says the mayor's proposal is a good starting point.

The mayor is also proposing a $25,000 bonus for new recruits to incentivize people to work for the bureau.

“I can't talk about specific numbers and again you know I appreciate the mayor looking for solutions to the problem and trying to figure out how to get people here,” Schmautz said. “Hiring incentives and bonuses are not something that's new in the police industry. You're seeing billboards all over the country for different agencies.”

On Tuesday, the mayor met with city council to finalize the fall supplemental budget. The mayor proposed to council $650,000 for enhanced mental and behavioral health support, almost $450,000 for safety support specialists and $400,000 of that would go toward the retire rehire program.

“Everything that's been cut in Portland -- our traffic division, our school resource officers and our gun violence team -- there's been equal and opposite and immediate hurt there. Same thing all over the country. And so officers, they just want to be supported and they want to be able to go and do their job,” Schmautz said. “I think what's become very difficult is just mixed messaging and unclear expectations. What officers are looking for is some level of stability, some level of support and clear expectations from their leadership about what they want to have happen.”