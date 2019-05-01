PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Bragging rights and beer are on the line in the second-round playoff matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issued a challenge to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler via Twitter on Wednesday.
Hancock proposed the mayor representing the losing team must send the mayor representing the winning team some beer from their respective city.
“How about you send over some Portland brew when we take the semis? And we’ll do the same IF we don’t win,” Hancock wrote on Twitter.
Wheeler accepted the challenge.
“Look forward to receiving some Denver beer!” Wheeler wrote.
Wheeler also tagged Blazers star Damian Lillard and said, “You know what time it is. #DameTime #RipCity.”
Thank you, @MayorHancock. Challenge accepted. Look forward to receiving some Denver beer!You know what time it is. @dame_lillard#DameTime #RipCity https://t.co/HVB6Pv0NP7— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) May 1, 2019
Denver took the first game in the best-of-seven series. Game two is in Denver on Wednesday night.
