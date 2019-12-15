SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The McKay High School wrestling program has nearly tripled in size in over the past couple of years and it's not just the boys.
The Royal Scots hosted their first ever all girls’ wrestling tournament this weekend.
Participation has been on the rise in the ring at McKay where the Royal Scots are ringing the bell on gender equality.
"I just like being challenged and I feel like it is a really tough sport. It's one of the hardest sports I heard,” McKay junior Ashley Gonzalez said.
Girls grappling with more opportunities in athletics is a great thing.
"They don't think that sports are just for guys or this is just for girls, they want to explore things and try new things,” Gonzalez said.
Try new things, you just might like it.
It is the largest growing co-ed sport in the halls of Douglas McKay High.
"When I first started as a freshman, there was only two girls on the team,” Gonzalez said.
Nearly a third of the ever-growing mat room at McKay is female.
"They are part of the team. There is no kind of separation. We are all one big family here. I don't see any kind of different between the genders,” McKay senior Mitch Everetts said.
The Royal Scot girls are 28 of the nearly 90 wrestlers at MHS, up from 20 total before former Pacific University wrestler, Eric Harder, took over the reins two years ago.
"I am here to pay it forward for my coaches that taught me how to do the right things in school,” Harder said.
Doing right is made easier with power in numbers.
An assistant for Harder a season ago, Logan Fore is now the first head coach of a girls’ wrestling team in comprehensive, large school, state history.
"My philosophy has always been, as soon as they step on the mat, they are only wrestlers,” Fore said.
The McKay wrestlers flex their mental muscles too. Coach Harder, also the AP World History and Economics teacher, has instilled ‘Academic Tuesday,’ essentially, a mandatory team-wide study hall after school, before rolling out the mats.
"The reason we are here is to help boost graduation rates and make kids successful," Harder said.
Core values and core strength, building better wrestlers and better people.
"Family, academics and then just wrestling. Those three goals, they work well together because without one, you can't do the rest, so I think that is a good way to keep us in check in school, keep us in check in life and during the sport,” said McKay senior Andy Nguyen.
Planting seeds of success as the OSAA enters its second year, as the eighth state in the union to add girls’ championships at the mat classic.
"It's growing like wild flowers right now. probably in the past five or six years, it's just exploded, and I only think it's going to go up from here,” Fore said.
Out of the 28 girls on the McKay mats, just one is a senior as the march is on to big lights for the state championships this February inside Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.