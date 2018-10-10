SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Two McKay High School students found an unloaded handgun on the school’s campus.
The gun was found off the sidewalk in the grass about 100 yards east of Lancaster Drive Northeast. It was not in any of the school’s buildings.
The two students spotted the gun at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and immediately notified school safety workers, who then contacted the Salem Police Department.
Officers quickly responded to the school and seized the gun.
A follow-up investigation will be conducted to try and determine who owns the handgun and how it got on campus.
Investigators said it does not appear the gun is connected to any recent incidents in the area.
"The fact these two students, who located the unloaded handgun and immediately took steps to ensure it was safely in the custody of authorities, are really true heroes. Acts like this are overlooked every day, but sincere credit needs to be given to these kids. We truly believe courageous acts like this are a direct result of the continued efforts and partnerships between the parents, school district, student body, law enforcement, and the entire community in an effort to keep our schools safe,” said Lt. Michael Bennett with the Salem Police Department.
