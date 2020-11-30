SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A spike in cases of COVID-19 has pushed the Salem-Keizer School District to scale back on limited in-person instruction.
Administrators have credited limited in-person instruction, or LIPI, with helping to improve grades across the district.
Recently, the district revealed nearly half of its students were failing at least one grade.
At McKay High School, Principal Rob Schoepper said limited in-person instruction helped reduce the percent of the student body failing a class from 49 percent to under 30 percent.
The school, directed by the district, went from providing LIPI to 250 students - 10 percent of its student body - to just 70 students because of COVID-19 concerns.
Schoepper said staff will continue to reach out to the students no longer receiving LIPI.
"We've relied heavily on our knock-and-connect teams to get out into the community and make those connections with those students and our families," said Schoepper. "They're still getting the one-on-one support they need, it's just again virtually."
The district is hoping to bring more students back to LIPI after the holidays, and is asking for the community's help in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
