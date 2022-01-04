PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – McMenamins has confirmed employee data back to Jan. 1, 1998 was compromised following a recent ransomware attack in December.

McMenamins said Monday they will be offering past and present employee’s identity and credit protection as a response to the attack.

When the ransomware was first identified and blocked Dec. 12, McMenamins said they believed employee data had potentially been compromised. The information belonging to all employees across 56 locations includes: names, addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, race, ethnicity, gender, disability status, medical notes, performance and disciplinary notes, Social Security numbers, health insurance plan elections, income amounts, and retirement contribution amounts.

McMenamins added it’s possible direct bank deposit bank information may have been stolen as well but there is currently “no clear indication” this has occurred.

“We’re devastated our people need to do so, but we’re urging them to vigilantly monitor their accounts and healthcare information for anything unusual. They should immediately notify their financial institutions or health providers if they see anything out of sort,” said Brian McMenamin. “They should sign up immediately for free monitoring and identify theft protection. All the information is on our website, and we encourage them to call with any questions.”

Following the ransomware attack, many of the company’s operational systems were affected including corporate email accounts and credit card scanners.

McMenamins said they are cooperating with the FBI and working with a cybersecurity firm to identify the source and full scope of the attack, as well as implement security enhancements.