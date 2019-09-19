McMenamins: Edgefield Hotel back open for normal operations, flooding believed to be caused by ‘guest behavior’

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – After nearly 200 people had to be evacuated due to flooding at the Edgefield Hotel in Troutdale Wednesday, McMenamins says someone staying as a guest may be to blame.
Wednesday’s flooding happened after an overhead sprinkler pipe broke on the 3rd floor, causing damage to some rooms and all three floors. However, water did not damage the property’s restaurants or bars.
Due to the cleanup, hotel guests had to be accommodated elsewhere for the night.
On Thursday, McMenamins stated that the hotel would be open with usual check-in at 3 p.m., though some rooms will be out of service for a few days and affected guests have been communicated with.
The cause of the flooding is under investigation, but McMenamins believes it “was due to guest behavior.” The company did not provide additional details on that assertion.
McMenamins thanked the response by Gresham firefighters to the flooding and said its top priority is always the safety of its guests.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.