PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - McMenamins is laying off nearly 3,000 employees due to COVID-19 closures.
The company announced the closures and layoffs Tuesday.
McMenamins will temporarily close all of its locations in Oregon and Washington "for the next several weeks," with the exception of the 23rd Ave. Bottle Shop in Portland. That shop will remain open for to-go sales.
As part of the closures, McMenamins announced major layoffs. In a statement, the company said the layoffs will allow employees to file for unemployment benefits and “ensure that there will be jobs to come back to when this extraordinary episode ends. And we are confident it will end.”
“It’s taken a lifetime to build this company, together with the help of our employees and customers. This is something none of us ever could have anticipated,” according to a company statement.
The 3,000 employees represent "almost everyone at the company."
All concerts and events at McMenamins’ locations in the next four weeks will be canceled or postponed.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown this week ordered restaurants to only offer take-out and delivery, with no dine-in service.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Not to worry, Kate will cover everybody’s expenses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.