McMenamins pubs open for to-go orders starting Friday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – McMenamins will open its pubs for to-go orders starting Friday late morning.
Locations will be open starting at 11 a.m. and will be open until late, the business said on social media.
“We will be practicing social distancing and following other safety and sanitization guidelines while we transition into reopening,” McMenamins said on Facebook.
McMenamins also mentioned new takeout menus, including family meals for four. Customers can order online on the McMenamins website.
McMenamins says many locations are also offering food and drink through Postmates and DoorDash, with more to come.
McMenamins said it would release more details about the reopening later this week.
McMenamins in March laid off nearly 3,000 employees due to COVID-19 and temporarily closed all of its locations in Oregon and Washington, with the exception of the 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop in Portland, which remained open for to go sales.
The 3,000 employees represented "almost everyone at the company," a spokesperson said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.