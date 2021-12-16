PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – McMenamins has been the target of a ransomware attack, potentially leaking employee data across all of the 56 locations in Oregon and Washington.

The attack was first identified and blocked on Sunday, McMenamins said in a release. The company added at this time they don’t believe any customer data was impacted, however, it’s possible internal employee data may have been compromised.

Potentially exposed employee information includes: names, addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, social security numbers, direct deposit bank account information and benefits records.

“To provide employees with peace of mind, McMenamins will be offering employees identity and credit protection services, as well as a dedicated help line through Experian,” McMenamins said Wednesday.

Because of the attack, the company said many of its operational systems are currently down including corporate email accounts and credit card scanners. Gift card purchases are unavailable at some properties as well.

“What makes this breach especially disheartening is that it further adds to the strain and hardship our employees have been through in the past two years,” said Brian McMenamin. “We ask that our customers give our employees extra grace as we make temporary adjustments in the way we process transactions and reservations, given the impacts to our systems by this breach. We are hopeful that this holiday season will mark a positive turning point for all of us and appreciate the patience and understanding of our loyal customers and partners.”

McMenamins has reported the incident to the FBI and said they are working with a cybersecurity firm to identify the source and full scope of the attack.