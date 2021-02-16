MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - McMinnville detectives reported making two arrests in the last week in connection with child pornography investigations.
Dylan V. Boggs, 21, of McMinnville, was arrested Feb. 10 and booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and encouraging sexual assault of an animal.
The McMinnville Police Department’s Detective Section received information from the Oregon Department of Justice regarding a “cybertip” they received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip contained information about someone uploading sexually explicit images of children through an internet file hosting service.
A search warrant was obtained, and various electronic devices and other pieces of evidence were seized in connection with Boggs. Detectives said the investigation revealed several thousand “images of concern.”
Another case involved the arrest of 30-year-old Jessie L. Rider of McMinnville on charges of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and encouraging sexual assault of an animal. Rider was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on Feb. 13.
The investigation of Rider also involved numerous tips from the Oregon DOJ to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone uploaded several hundred explicit images of children through an internet service provider. Police said electronic devices connected with Rider revealed thousands of “images of concern.”
Forensic analysists from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department assisted in both cases.
Police did not say if the cases or suspects are connected.
The McMinnville Police Department’s Detective Section is comprised of six detectives that primarily conduct investigations involving child physical and sexual abuse, as well as cases involving sexually explicit imagery of children, and online child exploitation and enticement. They also conduct various death investigations, to include homicides and potential criminal drug overdose cases, as well as other investigations involving major person crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.