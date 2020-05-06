MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after police say drugs were found during a traffic stop in McMinnville last month.
On April 26, at around 6:55 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Explorer in the 1700 block of Southwest Highway 18.
Narcotics detection K-9 Tucker was deployed during the traffic stop. Police said K-9 Tucker indicated the presence of a controlled substance within the vehicle.
About 60.5 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials, a scale and drug paraphernalia were located during a search of the vehicle.
Police said Joshua Brown, 36, and Natasha Wiley, 27, both from Lincoln City, were arrested. Both were booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
(1) comment
Good doggy!
