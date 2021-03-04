MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A McMinnville man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison in a child sexual abuse case.
The investigation began in Jan. 2020 when officers responded to a home about a man inappropriately toughing a girl under the age of 10. Police said the caller reported that they had received a call from the victim's mother who was asking for suggestions on what to do after the child disclosed the abuse by Erick Munoz-Diaz, who was 33 years old at the time.
According to police, the victim was seen at Juliette's House, a local child abuse assessment center, and disclosed multiple times where Munoz-Diaz had sexually abused her.
After the assessment, police said Munoz-Diaz left Yamhill County and began working in Marion County under a fake name.
With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Munoz-Diaz was located and taken into custody on April 23, 2020.
Munoz-Diaz pled no contest to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse on Feb. 26 as part of a negotiated settlement, according to police. He was then sentenced to 150 months in prison.
The McMinnville Police Department would like to thank Juliette’s House, Department of Human Services Child Protective Services, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Yamhill County District Attorney’s office for their cooperation and help in bringing this case to completion.
