MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured after police say he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Highway 99W late Saturday night.
Shortly before 11 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the report of a crash involving a pedestrian on Northeast Highway 99W at the intersection Northeast McDonald Lane.
Police said an investigation revealed a Dodge Challenger was traveling southbound on the highway when it struck Jesus Garcia-Garcia, 26, of McMinnville, who was walking in the southbound lanes.
According to police, witnesses reported that the driver of the Dodge had a green light at the intersection and that Garcia-Garcia was unlawfully crossing or walking within the roadway against a red light/don't walk signal.
Garcia-Garcia was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said he is currently listed as serious but stable.
The investigation is ongoing, but police said alcohol impairment with Garcia-Garcia is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Any witnesses who have not contacted police are asked to contact Sgt. Josh Sheets at 503-434-7307.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.