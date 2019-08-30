MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A McMinnville mother of four won $100,000 while playing a $10 Oregon Lottery Scratch-it.
The Oregon Lottery said Nicole Zurfluh won the prize playing the Dragon Riches Scratch-it.
Zurfluh operates a home for developmentally disabled adults and plans to put the money to good use.
“I played and thought I won, then I checked it and my boyfriend checked it and that’s when it sunk in that we won,” she said. “We are going to put the money toward a new foster home in McMinnville. This will be a good start.”
According to the Oregon Lottery, Zurfluh took home more than $68,000 after taxes.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.