MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A nonprofit in McMinnville which donates its funds to the care and feeding of homeless shelter cats and dogs is out hundreds of dollars after its shop manager says someone broke into its store this weekend.
Surveillance footage the shop provided to FOX 12 shows someone picking the lock of Homeward Bound’s thrift store at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
“He definitely knows what he’s doing. He knew where the cameras were, he cased the place, obviously beforehand,” said Homeward Bound Pets Thrift Shop manager Stacie Morrell.
Morrell says the person who broke in stole two days worth of the store’s safe deposit totaling hundreds of dollars, as well as various items from the store.
All of the proceeds from the thrift shop go toward benefiting Homeward Bound’s shelter cats and dogs.
Morrell says the theft hurts those animals.
“A lot of people give a lot of time and effort to helping Homeward Bound be what it is, as successful as it is. And it only hurts the animals we help and the people we help when they steal from us, and it makes me really angry,” Morrell said.
She says Homeward Bound, which opened in 1974, is the first no-kill shelter in Yamhill County.
The nonprofit also gives out food for needy people and their pets.
This burglary, she says, weighs heavily on their small organization.
“It just hurts. We’re not a corporation. We’re small, every dollar counts and it makes me ache for our donors because they’re so generous and supportive,” she said. “And then somebody just comes through and steals, it’s just takes a special kind of person.”
Homeward Bound says it reported the theft to McMinnville Police and is making changes for more security.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.