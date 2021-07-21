MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - The McMinnville Police Department is investigating numerous thefts from vehicle and the thefts of two vehicles that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Police said the thefts happened from about midnight to 6 a.m. in several areas of McMinnville; the residential neighborhood north of Doran Drive and the neighborhoods south of Baker Creek Road and east of Hill Road.
The first stolen vehicle was abandoned by the suspects when the alarm was activated as they were driving away, according to police. The second stolen vehicle, a gray 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, was recovered in Portland. Police said numerous vehicles were also entered and items were stolen from within.
Police are asking anyone that lives in the affected areas to check surveillance videos for suspicious persons or vehicles in the early morning hours Wednesday. Please contact Cpl. Eckroth or Officer Brenner at 503-434-7307 or cruteam@mcminnvilleoregon.gov. Also, anyone that discovers that their vehicle was entered, whether items were stolen or not, please contact police to report the information.
(1) comment
Must of lost any creativity with old age. Can't figure out half the time how to unlock my own truck, much less steal a 2021 Volkswagen.
Only vehicle theft I'm guilty of is taking my dad's 60 Chevy truck for a night out.
The punishment for that I'm sure was worst than what these thieves will receive.
Was better justice under Judge Roy Bean.
