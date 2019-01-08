MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Police in McMinnville are investigating stolen construction equipment used to hit an ATM in a case that is very similar to one in Hillsboro.
The McMinnville investigation began early Christmas morning.
Officers responded to First Federal Bank on the 300 block of Northeast Baker Creek Road at 2:55 a.m.
The officers found a large piece of construction equipment that was stolen from a nearby location.
It was used to push an ATM off its concrete mooring and across the street.
Both the construction equipment and ATM were abandoned at the scene.
McMinnville police said they are working with Hillsboro investigators, as a similar situation unfolded at a Wells Fargo location Tuesday morning.
In that case, a stolen tractor was used to plow into an ATM on the 7200 block of Northeast Butler Street.
The suspects got away in a U-Haul, which was later found abandoned, with the suspects running off into the woods.
Anyone with information on the McMinnville case is asked to call Officer Burt at 503-434-7307. To contact Hillsboro police, call 503-629-0111.
