McMinnville police investigating suspicious package left in communal parcel locker

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a suspicious package that was left in a communal parcel locker in McMinnville.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of Southwest Goucher Street at 4:55 p.m. Thursday.
A USPS employee delivering mail found a parcel in one of the lockers that had what appeared to be wires or electronics sticking out of it.
Police secured the area and sent photos of the package to the Oregon State Police bomb squad.
The bomb squad went to the scene and determined the package was not hazardous, however “it was packaged to appear suspicious,” according to investigators.
The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Elijah Carrillo at 503-434-7307 or Elijah.Carrillo@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
