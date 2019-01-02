MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A McMinnville woman who pleaded no contest to criminally negligent homicide for the death of her 7-week-old daughter was sentenced to three years in prison.
Clely Flores-Ramirez, 31, was sentenced Wednesday.
The investigation began in November 2017 when the baby was taken to the hospital with injuries initially described as suspicious and life-threatening. The baby died two days later, on Nov. 23, 2017.
Police said it was determined the baby had sustained “abusive head trauma” that led to her death. The death was investigated as a homicide.
Detectives said the circumstances of the infant’s injuries were not consistent with the explanation provided by the girl’s primary caregivers.
Flores-Ramirez was arrested on Jan. 18, 2018. She initially faced charges of first-degree manslaughter and criminal mistreatment.
Flores-Ramirez reached a plea agreement in November 2018 and pleaded no contest to the charge of criminally negligent homicide.
She was sentenced Wednesday to three years and four months in prison, along with three years of post-prison supervision.
