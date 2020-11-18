McNary High School reduces failing grades dramatically after rocky start to year

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Across the board, failing grades among high schoolers at Salem-Keizer Public Schools have dropped by at least 10 percent.
McNary High School has cut F-grades even lower, by 20 percent, after taking an aggressive approach to safe, in-person learning.
You may remember FOX 12's story last week reporting an estimated half of the 13,000 high school students at Salem-Keizer Public Schools were failing one or more classes at the beginning of November.
"There's a lot of struggles, but there's a lot of growth that I don't think we would've seen without our distance learning," said Kelly Parsell, a special education teacher at McNary High School.
Comprehensive distance learning came with its challenges at the start of this school year.
Just one month ago, 38 percent of McNary High School's grades were an F.
"It was sad. I think it was the biggest testament to just the fact that things are different," said Parsell.
Students at McNary have since improved their grades dramatically.
Data shows 18 percent are now failing grades, a number that's still going down as first-quarter numbers are finalized.
In years past, that number averages 9-10 percent.
Principal Erik Jespersen attributes the progress to in-person learning.
Last week over two days, and before Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a statewide shutdown, the school safely invited 300 students into the building.
"Just seeing their face light up, getting to see the new building that we have, or…the 9th graders seeing what McNary looks like, and what it's like to be a high schooler has been really special," said Parsell, who was there for in-person learning.
While the school has had to scale back, they are still working one-on-one with kids who need extra help.
Brian Pablo, a junior at McNary High School, told FOX 12 he's one of those students who's been able to turn his grade around.
"It was an F. It was a big fat F, and I was like, 'Yikes,'" said Pablo. "And then it raised up to, like, almost to a B."
He said the lack of face-to-face time is what's most difficult for him, but his teacher, like many others, has found ways to connect.
"I gotta give props to my English teacher," said Pablo. "He's so nice. Like, I gotta say he's very nice. He always supports and gives encouragement to his students. He wants his students to pass, and that's what I like about him."
For the next several days, instructional assistants will be working directly with students who are on the brink of passing to increase their grades.
Jespersen says they're already on the right track in this second quarter.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.