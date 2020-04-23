MCSO, Gresham PD launch patrols to check closed businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – On Thursday the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and the Gresham Police Department launched a partnership patrol effort to check on businesses that are closed right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s how it works: it’s serving businesses in Gresham as well as Multnomah County’s patrol districts including these four contract cities: Troutdale, Fairview, Wood Village and Maywood Park.
A business that’s closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic can sign up for the service online. Then an officer or deputy will be dispatched to check on the business.
“They'll walk the business property, check doors, windows make sure it's secure,” Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said.
This will be at random times.
“If there's any unusual activity going on or vehicles or people present that shouldn't be then we can contact the business owner,” Reese said.
“I think our job here is to let the community know that we are still here,” Gresham Police Chief Robin Sells said. “We are here to support them and to give them hope.”
Both MCSO and GPD say they’ve seen a small increase in the number of non-residential burglary reports right now.
Businesses FOX 12 spoke with welcome this new initiative, like Saul Pompello the owner of Ristorante Di Pompello in Troutdale.
“I really worry about the safety of other business because myself I come to the restaurant and I leave at 9, 9:30 p.m. But the other businesses are completely empty the whole night,” Pompello said.
As this patrol program gets underway, police say if you see something that looks suspicious at a business that’s closed, report it.
“For the small businesses that are having to close that's got to be devastating not only the lack of business but then to be potential victims of other crimes, so if we can help out in that regard and at least keep their businesses safe as best as we can then we totally want to be a part of that,” Sells said.
You can check to see if your business is within Multnomah County Sheriff’s patrol districts here and sign up your business here.
In Gresham, you can sign up your business here.
