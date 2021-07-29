MCSO urges people to use lifejackets when hitting waterways this weekend

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - It’s important to make sure you are keeping safe on the local waterways if you plan to cool off there. This month alone four people drowned in the Sandy River.
Three were at or near Dabney State Park and one near Oxbow Regional Park. If you are swimming, floating or boating, make sure to wear a life jacket.
“We encourage people, we want people to plan ahead and think ahead, people don't plan to come out and drown but you can plan to be safe and that is what we want to encourage today, be safe on the water ways think safety lifejackets save lives,” Sergeant Stephen Dangler said with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.
Life jackets in tons of sizes are available for free at loaner stations at many state parks including Dabney.
