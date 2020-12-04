PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As many businesses struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic and the homeless crisis grows worse, one new organization is trying to help both at the same time.
Meal X-Change aims to provide hot meals to people in need while also support local restaurants.
The organization operates using Meal X-Change tickets. You can get them from the organization in exchange for one hot takeout meal at restaurants that choose to participate.
The group says it is just getting started and working to recruit more restaurants to participate.
The meals are provided through donations. Those donations buy the meals at the restaurant using their existing menu to provide the best options.
The group says it will work with restaurants to figure out which meal works best. It says it will also work with those in need to direct them to where to find that meal.
The group says it hopes that playing for more orders and getting them out the door will help restaurants that are struggling right now.
FOX 12 spoke with the group's executive director, Ryan McKenzie. McKenzie said there are many great organizations that provide food to those in need, but he also says there is something very impactful about being able to get a meal served hot.
At the end of the day, what most people who are dealing with hunger need is a hot meal," McKenzie said. "Because that brings sleep, that brings rest, that gets you to the next day when you’re looking to survive because you’re struggling. It gives you more strength and energy."
If you are in need of a meal, you can sign up through the Meal X-Change website and they will direct you to where to go to get that food assistance. The website will also provide direction if you are interested in providing help.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
