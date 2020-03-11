PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – COVID-19 is changing the way some local social service agencies are helping their clients.
Meals on Wheels picks up and delivers meals to 3,000 homebound seniors in the Portland area five days a week. With the COVID-19 outbreak, their work continues, but it’s less hands-on than before.
For Nan Bernstein and Linda Difalco, Meals on Wheels is a labor of love.
“We love our people. When it’s Valentine’s Day, we bring Hershey’s kisses and we give them a hug and a kiss,” they said.
But Wednesday is a little different. They are delivering a meal to Ron, one of their favorite clients.
On a normal day, they’ll hand him his meal and spend some time talking.
But Meals on Wheels is telling some of its delivery volunteers they should no longer touch certain clients and should take a stand-back approach because some of those clients fear catching the new coronavirus.
“People were really concerned that the volunteers might expose them to the virus, so they called and wanted to cancel,” said Julie Piper Finley with Meals on Wheels.
These volunteers understand the importance of keeping their clients safe, but they say it’s hard not to be more personal.
“The reason we do it is because we love our people, and so to not be able to give them a hug or see them close up and personal is hard,” a volunteer said.
Meals on Wheels prepares 25,000 free meals every week for local seniors. They already follow strict food-handling guidelines.
Seniors are a high-risk population in terms of coronavirus or any virus. So if clients prefer, their Meals on Wheels volunteers can make what’s called a “no-contact” delivery: knock on the door, leave the meal at the door, and step back six to 12 feet when the senior citizen comes to the door.
The volunteers will set eyes on the seniors, talk to them and make sure they’re OK.
Meals on Wheels says they will continue their work through this pandemic, delivering to homes and community centers.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.