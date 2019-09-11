Meals on Wheels needs volunteers with 4WD vehicles to help deliver food to elderly people

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Meals on Wheels is recruiting volunteers with 4-wheel drive vehicles to help deliver meals to elderly people this winter during possibly snowy weather.
The organization says inclement weather often makes it difficult for regular volunteer drivers to deliver food to homebound individuals.
“On those days when it’s snowy and icy, many of our regular volunteer drivers are unable to deliver,” Suzanne Washington, Meals on Wheels CEO, said. “That’s why we rely on a cadre of dedicated volunteers with vehicles than can handle snow who are willing to deliver only during those days with inclement weather.”
The organization says it delivers more than 5,000 meals every weekday.
Drivers who are interested in volunteering must be at least 18 years old, have a valid driver’s license, current auto insurance, and own their own car, Meals on Wheels says.
For more information or to register as a Snow/Emergency Driver, visit https://www.mowp.org/volunteer.
