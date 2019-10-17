PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Meals on Wheels People is looking for volunteers to help deliver turkey dinners to seniors on Thanksgiving Day.
Meals on Wheels People is expected to deliver nearly 2,800 meals to homebound seniors this year.
The organization said volunteers are needed to both pack the meals and help make deliveries.
“A traditional holiday meal with turkey and all the trimmings will be delivered by volunteers to our most frail and isolated seniors on Thanksgiving Day,” said Meals on Wheels People Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Washington. “We are so grateful for the community volunteers who spend part of their holiday making the day brighter for these seniors.”
Pick-up sites for deliveries will be:
- Meals on Wheels People Central Kitchen, 7710 SW 31st Ave, Portland
- Double Tree Hotel, 1000 NE Multnomah, Portland
- Ambleside Center, 600 NE 8th Street, Gresham
- Forest Grove Center, 2835 19th Street, Forest Grove
- Luepke Center, 1009 E McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver
Anyone interested in being a volunteer can register at mowp.org/volunteer. For more information call 503-736-6325.
