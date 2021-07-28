Meals on Wheels prepares to check on seniors as metro area heat wave begins

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Another heat wave begins Wednesday when temperatures reach the mid-90s or higher for the next four days, and local leaders want to make sure people can get the help they need when they need it.

Some changes were made following the historic and deadly heat wave in June. 211 is now staffed 24/7 for people to get the information they need at any time, and Meals on Wheels has extended their outreach to homebound seniors when it's hot.

When temperatures rise, seniors are some of the most vulnerable and they often cannot leave their homes to get to some place cool. Staff and volunteers with Meals on Wheels will once again make wellness calls to homebound seniors this week. The volunteers make sure they have fans, stay hydrated, check on their overall needs and have food.

"Any sort of extreme weather, we’re always concerned about our seniors because they may not have the resources to get out. Many of our seniors are in high-rise buildings with no A/C, so you know the work that we do is critical to their wellbeing," Tony Staser with Meals on Wheels said.

The organization and county health leaders in the metro area encourage everyone to check on their senior neighbors, and if there is a need for additional resources, make a call. Meals on Wheels is accepting fan donations throughout the summer. Anyone can drop off a fan at their dining centers or at the central office in southwest Portland, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.